NOTICE OF APPLICATION
CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON
August 11, 2021
On August 3, 2021, the City of Toppenish received a site plan for review and an Environmental Checklist from Gary Wetch, Loofburrow Architects for the Toppenish District #202. On August 4, 2021 the City of Toppenish determined that the site plan and application was complete for processing.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project includes the Toppenish School District building a new 10,000 SF field house with restrooms, and new 3,000 SF greenhouse and four (4) new tennis courts totaling 40,000 SF, in the SW corner of the 38 Acre site. The site is currently occupied with a high school with gymnasiums and tennis courts and off -street parking and school classroom buildings. This application will also require the following permits: Grading Permit, Building Permit for structures, impervious surfaces and SWPPP.
PROJECT LOCATION: The site is located at 141 Ward Road, Toppenish, WA 98948, N 1/2, SW 1/4, Sec 4, T-10N, R-20W, WM - Yakima County Assessor's Parcel Number 201004-32002.
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW: The City of Toppenish, has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and is inclined toward issuance of a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) for this project. The optional DNS process in WAC 197.11.355 is being used. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared.
REQUEST FOR COMMENTS: Agencies, tribes and the public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project. There is a 14-day comment period for this review. All written comments received by August 26, 2021 will be considered prior to issuing the final threshold determination on this application. This may be your only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposed project. Please send your written comments to Victor Shaul, Permit Coordinator, City of Toppenish, 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, Washington 98948 or email your comments to victor.shaul@cityoftoppenish.us The file containing the complete application is available for public review at the City Hall, 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, Washington. If you have any questions on this proposal, please contact Victor Shaul at (509) 865-7318.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 11, 18 and 25, 2021
