Notice is hereby given that the City of Toppenish pursuant to WAC 197-11-050 of the State Environment Policy Act (SEPA) is established as the lead agency for the following proposal.
Proposal: The City of Toppenish Sewer Improvements Project Phases II through IV is divided into three phases, which will be completed over four years. The project includes the replacement of three existing lift stations and approximately 70,000 lineal feet of existing pipelines. Most of the pipeline replacements are 12-inches in diameter or smaller and will be replaced in kind.
Per the State of Washington Department of Ecology guidelines, this SEPA covers Phase II of the project for replacement of approximately 14,000 LF of gravity sewer lines and new manholes. Phase II design is in progress with projected construction scheduled to begin October of 2021.
Proponent: City Toppenish Department of Public Works
21 West First Avenue
Toppenish, WA 98948
Contact: Rocky Wallace, Public Works Superintendent
Project Location: The project occurs throughout and within primarily the north-western portion of the City of Toppenish. Generally bounded by W. First Ave., S. Gardenia St., Washington Ave./Brooks Lane, and Berger Lane.
Determination: The city has issued a determination of Non-Significance on the proposal effective June 30, 2021. This determination is subject to a comment period ending July 14, 2021. Send comments to Victor Shaul, City of Toppenish, 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, WA 98948, by E-Mail to victor.shaul@cityoftoppenish.us., or call (509) 865-7318.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 30, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.