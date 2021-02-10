CITY OF ZILLAH
Bid Notice
Surplus of City Equipment
The City of Zillah, Washington is calling for sealed bids for City equipment in "as is condition" with no guarantees.
A. Pyramid SVR-P250V SN 3200216
B. Pyramid SVR-P250V SN 3200214
C. Pyramid SVR-P250V SN 3200215
D. 2006 Dodge Dakota VIN #1D7HE22K66S694081, License #51830D
E. 2009 Ford F-250 VIN #1FTNX2A57AEA97970, License #60213D
F. 2001 Chevrolet Blazer VIN #1GNDT13W81K204254, License #46596D
G. 1974 Ford F-350 VIN #F37BRT82405, License #18332D
H. Exmark 60" inch lawnmower
I. 1999 Ford Crown Victoria VIN#2FAFP71W0XX161399
Surplus items are located at Zillah Public Works Building at 130 First Avenue and are available for inspection from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on February 19, 2021. Sealed bids will be accepted at the site. All bids must be sealed and labeled "Surplus Property Bid". Bid closed dated is February 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened on that date at 4:30 p.m. at Zillah City Hall located at 503 First Avenue, Zillah, Washington. Conditions: Successful bidder is to remove all surplus items at bidders' sole expense within 5 working days of sale date. Payment is required within five working days of sale and prior to removal. The City retains the right to reject any and all bids and to waive minor irregularities in the bidding process.
For additional information contact Sharon Bounds, City Administrator at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, Washington, 98953, (509) 829-5151/s/Sharon Bounds, City Administrator.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 10 and 17, 2021
