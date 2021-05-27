CITY OF ZILLAH
Notice of Public Hearing
Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program for 2022-2027
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zillah City Council has called for a Public Hearing to be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible in the Council Chambers located at 111 7th Street, Zillah, WA 98953. Said Public Hearing shall be for the purpose of receiving comments concerning the adoption of the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program for 2022-2027 to include changes related to citywide planned projects such as reconstructions, overlays, sidewalks, and school safety. All interested persons are encouraged to attend the said Public Hearing. Comments may be mailed to: City of Zillah, PO Box 475, Zillah, WA 98953. s/Sharon Bounds, City Administrator.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 26, 2021
