ORDINANCE NO. 1521
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ZILLAH WASHINGTON, RELATING TO AND ALLOWING CERTAIN WATV USE ON PUBLIC ROADWAYS WITHIN THE CITY BY ENACTING A NEW CHAPTER 10.08 IN ZILLAH MUNICIPAL CODE WITHIN TITLE 10, RELATING TO OFF-ROAD VEHICLES (ORVS) AND WHEELED ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES (WATVS) PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Upon request, a full text of the Ordinance will be mailed and is also available at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, Washington, 98953/s/Sharon Bounds, City Clerk/Treasurer.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 28, 2021
