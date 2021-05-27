CITY OF ZILLAH
Official Newspaper
ORDINANCE NO. 1522
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE 1517 WHICH ADOPTED THE 2021 BUDGET FOR THE CITY OF ZILLAH, WASHINGTON, FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021 FOR THE CURRENT EXPENSE FUND, CEMETERY FUND, WATER RESERVE FUND AND THE SEWER RESERVE FUND.
Upon request, a full text of the Ordinance will be mailed and is also available at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, Washington, 98953
/s/Sharon Bounds, City Clerk/Treasurer.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 26, 2021
