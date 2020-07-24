CITY OF ZILLAH
On July 8, 2020, the City of Zillah received an Environmental Checklist from Dana Sveum, P.E. of Columbia River Steel on behalf of Luke Rollinger. The proposed project will consist of construction of a 36'x44' (1,584 sq. ft.) mini storage business office, and eleven (11)-10'x20' and twelve (12)-10'x40' mini-storage units. including an asphalt parking lot, on-site stormwater facilities, and utility connections. The address is 101 W. Northstone Pkwy, within the city limits of Zillah, Washington (Assessor's Parcel No.: 201126-41439). The property is located within the (C-1) Commercial Zone. The application was determined complete for continued processing on July 16, 2020.
Major items of work include:
As proposed, Lucas Rollinger wants to construct a a 36'x44' (1,584 sq. ft.) mini storage business office, and eleven (11)-10'x20' and twelve (12)-10'x40' mini-storage units including an asphalt parking lot, on-site stormwater facilities, and utility connections
Location: City of Zillah
Environmental Review and Determination:
The City of Zillah is lead agency for this proposal under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). The City is issuing a Draft Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project. This Draft MDNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for at least 15 days. The environmental checklist and other information on file with the City of Zillah are available to the public upon request. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impact of the proposed project. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared. After the comment period, a final environmental determination will then be issued without an additional comment period. A copy of the subsequent environmental determination for this proposal may be obtained upon request.
Comment and Appeal Information
Your views on the proposal are welcome. All written comments received by 4:00 p.m. on August 6, 2020 will be considered prior to drafting a final environmental determination. Please mail your comments to the City of Zillah, P.O. Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953. Be sure to reference File No.: ER 2020-11 & ASPR 2020-12 in your correspondence. Notice of Final decision will be sent to those who comment, or may be obtained upon request. If you have any questions on this proposal, please call Ardele Steele, Planning and Community Development Director at 509-829-5151.
/s/ Sharon Bounds, City Administrator
Dated this 22nd day of July, 2020
July 22, 2020
