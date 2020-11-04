CITY OF ZILLAH
PLANNING DEPARTMENT
NOTICE OF APPLICATION, Completeness, & Notice of Public Hearing
FILE NO.: WCF 2020-20 & CSD 2020-21
NOTICE OF APPLICATIONS, COMPLETENESS, & PROPOSAL
On October 29, 2020, the City of Zillah received a Telecommunications Facility (existing site) and Commercial Site Development applications for a Class 2 Administrative Review from Courtnee Gomez of Smartlink, as an agent for of AT&T Mobility Spectrum. The subject property is zoned (PC) Public Lands/Church. The application being proposed would allow for the removal and new placement of various equipment and antennas within an existing AT&T site compound. The application was complete for further processing on October 30, 2020.
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
Under WAC 197-11-800 and ZMC 17.08 relating to the State Environmental Policy Act, the planning staff has deemed this proposal to be exempt. This proposal does not significantly affect the environment.
REQUEST FOR WRITTEN COMMENTS
Your views on this proposal are welcome. You may provide written comments concerning the impacts of this proposal during the 15-day comment period which ends at 4:00 p.m. on November 18, 2020. All written comments will be considered prior to issuing a recommendation and final decision. The applications and other information on file with the City of Zillah are available to the public upon request. Please submit your comments in writing to the City of Zillah, P.O. Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953. Be sure to reference File Nos. WCF 2020-20 & CSD 2020-21
NOTICE OF OPEN PUBLIC HEARING
An Open Record Public Hearing on these applications is scheduled before the Zillah Hearing Examiner on Monday, November 23 2020 at 6:00 p.m. or sometime thereabouts via ZOOM. All members of the public are welcome to attend this meeting and offer testimony regarding the proposal. At the close of the hearing, the Hearing Examiner may issue a decision on these applications. (Please note that due to the Covid-19/ coronavirus, the hearing may be postponed)
If you have any questions about this issue or wish to be a part of the ZOOM meeting, please call Ardele Steele at (509) 829-5151. /s/ Sharon Bounds, City Administrator
Dated this 4th day of November, 2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.