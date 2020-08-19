CITY OF ZILLAH
PLANNING DEPARTMENT
Notice of Application, Environmental Review Application,
and Completeness-Draft Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance
File Nos. ER 2020-15 & ASPR 2020-16
Description of Proposal
On July 28, 2020, the City of Zillah received an Environmental Checklist from Wes Morris, of Tri-Ply Construction, LLC. on behalf of Yakima Chief Propagation Nursery. Convert an existing building to an office space and add a nursery facility. The address is 1003 and 1005 Vintage Valley Parkway, within the city limits of Zillah, Washington (Assessor's Parcel No.: 201126-43415 and 201126-43416). The property is located within the (C-T) Commercial Tourism Zone. The application was determined complete for continued processing on August 13, 2020.
Major items of work include:
As proposed, Yakima Chief wants to merge two parcels into one parcel as part of this project. The current site is partially a vacant lot with an existing 8,040 square foot building and parking lot. The Nursery facility will consist of a repurposing the existing building into an office and plant analysis building, and constructing 15, 120 square feet of propagation Greenhouses, a 2,700 square foot Misting building, a 2,700 square foot propagation Head-house building, a 2,700 square foot propagation Experimental Greenhouse building, a 2,700 square foot Workshop building, a 960 square foot Equipment Garage building, and 23,748 square foot of plant storage Cold-frame buildings, for a total of 55,968 square foot of Nursery. The Nursery facility consists of 24,500 square feet of asphalt parking lot, concrete patio, and access roads. The parking lot contains 21 parking spaces, including one handicap accessible space.
Location: City of Zillah
Environmental Review and Determination:
The City of Zillah is lead agency for this proposal under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). The City is issuing a Draft Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project. This Draft MDNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for at least 15 days. The environmental checklist and other information on file with the City of Zillah are available to the public upon request. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impact of the proposed project. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared. After the comment period, a final environmental determination will then be issued without an additional comment period. A copy of the subsequent environmental determination for this proposal may be obtained upon request.
Comment and Appeal Information
Your views on the proposal are welcome. All written comments received by 4:00 p.m. on September 3, 2020 will be considered prior to drafting a final environmental determination. Please mail your comments to the City of Zillah, P.O. Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953. Be sure to reference File No.: ER 2020-15 & ASPR 2020-16 in your correspondence. Notice of Final decision will be sent to those who comment, or may be obtained upon request. If you have any questions on this proposal, please call Ardele Steele, Planning and Community Development Director at 509-829-5151
/s/ Sharon Bounds, City Administrator
Dated this 19th day of August, 2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 19, 2020
