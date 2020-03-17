Notice of Applications, Complete-
On February 24, 2020, the City of
Zillah received a Telecommunica-
tions Facility (existing site) applica-
tion and a Commercial Site Devel-
opment application from Susan Sul-
livan of Tower Engineering Profes-
sionals-Charlotte, on behalf of US
Cellular. The subject property is
zoned Low Density Residential (R-
1). The applications being proposed
to remove several items and add 6
Dengyo OCT8-2LX2HX-BW45, 3
Nokia AHLOA, 3 Nokia AHFIB
equipment to the existing antenna
array on the existing tower. No tow-
er height increase, no new electrical
required, and no ground work will
occur. The address of the subject
properties is 600 Schooley Road,
within the city limits of Zillah, Wash-
ington(Assessor’s Parcel
Numbers: 201125-41010).
These applications were determined
complete for processing on March
11, 2020.
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
Under WAC 197-11-800 and ZMC
17.08 relating to the State Environ-
mental Policy Act, the planning staff
has deemed this proposal to be ex-
empt. This proposal does not sig-
nificantly affect the environment.
REQUEST FOR WRITTEN
COMMENTS
Your views on this proposal are wel-
come. You may provide written
comments concerning the impacts
of this proposal during the 15-day
comment period which ends at
4:00 p.m. on April 1, 2020. All
written comments will be considered
prior to issuing a final decision. The
applications and other information
on file with the City of Zillah are
available to the public upon request.
Please submit your comments in
writing to the City of Zillah, P.O.
Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953.
Be sure to referenceFile Nos.
WCF 2020-01 & CSD 2020-
02.
NOTICE OF OPEN PUBLIC
HEARING
An Open Record Public Hearing on
these applications is scheduled be-
fore the Zillah Hearing Examiner on
Monday, April 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
or sometime thereabouts in the Zil-
lah Council Chambers, 111 7th
Street, Zillah, WA 98953. All mem-
bers of the public are welcome to
attend this meeting and offer testi-
mony regarding the proposal. At the
close of the hearing, the Hearing
Examiner may issue a decision on
these applications. (Please note
that due to the Covid-19/ coronavi-
rus, the hearing may be postponed)
If you have any questions about this
issue, please call Ardele Steele
at509-829-5151 ext. 227.
/s/Sharon Bounds,
City Administrator
Dated this 18th day of March, 2020
