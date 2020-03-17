Notice of Applications, Complete-­

ness, and Public Hearings for a

Telecommunications Facility

(existing site) application and a

Commercial Site Development ap-­

plication -File Nos. WCF 2020-

01 & CSD 2020-02

NOTICE OF APPLICA-­

TIONS, COMPLETENESS, &

PROPOSAL

On February 24, 2020, the City of

Zillah received a Telecommunica-­

tions Facility (existing site) applica-­

tion and a Commercial Site Devel-­

opment application from Susan Sul-­

livan of Tower Engineering Profes-­

sionals-Charlotte, on behalf of US

Cellular. The subject property is

zoned Low Density Residential (R-

1). The applications being proposed

to remove several items and add 6

Dengyo OCT8-2LX2HX-BW45, 3

Nokia AHLOA, 3 Nokia AHFIB

equipment to the existing antenna

array on the existing tower. No tow-­

er height increase, no new electrical

required, and no ground work will

occur. The address of the subject

properties is 600 Schooley Road,

within the city limits of Zillah, Wash-­

ington(Assessor’s Parcel

Numbers: 201125-41010).

These applications were determined

complete for processing on March

11, 2020.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW

Under WAC 197-11-800 and ZMC

17.08 relating to the State Environ-­

mental Policy Act, the planning staff

has deemed this proposal to be ex-­

empt. This proposal does not sig-­

nificantly affect the environment.

REQUEST FOR WRITTEN

COMMENTS

Your views on this proposal are wel-­

come. You may provide written

comments concerning the impacts

of this proposal during the 15-day

comment period which ends at

4:00 p.m. on April 1, 2020. All

written comments will be considered

prior to issuing a final decision. The

applications and other information

on file with the City of Zillah are

available to the public upon request.

Please submit your comments in

writing to the City of Zillah, P.O.

Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953.

Be sure to referenceFile Nos.

WCF 2020-01 & CSD 2020-

02.

NOTICE OF OPEN PUBLIC

HEARING

An Open Record Public Hearing on

these applications is scheduled be-­

fore the Zillah Hearing Examiner on

Monday, April 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

or sometime thereabouts in the Zil-­

lah Council Chambers, 111 7th

Street, Zillah, WA 98953. All mem-­

bers of the public are welcome to

attend this meeting and offer testi-­

mony regarding the proposal. At the

close of the hearing, the Hearing

Examiner may issue a decision on

these applications. (Please note

that due to the Covid-19/ coronavi-­

rus, the hearing may be postponed)

If you have any questions about this

issue, please call Ardele Steele

at509-829-5151 ext. 227.

/s/Sharon Bounds,

City Administrator

Dated this 18th day of March, 2020

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

March 18, 2020

