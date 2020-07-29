CITY OF ZILLAH
PLANNING DEPARTMENT
NOTICE OF APPLICATIONS, COMPLETENESS, & PROPOSAL
File Nos. PUD 2020-06, CSD 2020-07, & ER 2020-08
Description of Proposal
On April 8, 2020, the City of Zillah received a Planned Unit Development application, a Commercial Site Development application, and Environmental Checklist submitted by Cliff Sainsbury. The proposed project will consist of the removal/ demo of an existing Mobile Home and a House to construct 4- triplex structures (total of 12 units), a retail commercial building, concrete sidewalk and asphalt parking pavement, landscaping, and stormwater management facilities. The address is 208/210 First Avenue, within the city limits of Zillah, Washington (Assessor's Parcel No.: 201136-21438 & 201136-21405). The property is located within the (C-1) Commercial Zone. The application was determined complete for continued processing on April 30, 2020.
Major items of work include:
As proposed, Mr. Sainsbury. Wants to removal/ demo of an existing Mobile Home and a House to construct 4- triplex structures (total of 12 units), a retail commercial building, concrete sidewalk and asphalt parking pavement, landscaping, and stormwater management facilities
Location: City of Zillah
Environmental Review/ Comment Period and the Hearing Examiner Public Hearing have been completed.
NOTICE OF CLOSED PUBLIC HEARING
A Closed Record Public Hearing on these applications is scheduled before the Zillah Council on August 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. \aor sometime thereabouts at the Zillah City Council meeting held on Zoom meetings
If you have any questions about this issue or you wish to be a part of the meeting, please call Ardele Steele at 509-829-5151 ext. 227 by August 14th, 2020 to receive a link.
/s/ Sharon Bounds, City Administrator
Dated this 29th day of July, 2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 29, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.