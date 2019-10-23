CITY OF ZILLAH
PLANNING DEPARTMENT
NOTICE OF APPLICATIONS & OPEN PUBLIC HEARING
FILE NOS.: VAR 2019-19
NOTICE OF APPLICATIONS, COMPLETENESS, & PROPOSAL
On October 16, 2019, the City of Zillah received a Variance Application from Lauran Wang of Mustang Signs on behalf of Zillah One, LLC to construct a freestanding sign with a double facing LED message display and main logo sign at a height of approximately 34 feet and other associated signage affixed to the building. The property is zoned (C-T) Commercial Tourism. The variance is for Zillah Municipal Code 15.50.120- Allowable area of signs and 15.50.130- Sign height and projection requirements. The address of the subject property is 901 Vintage Valley Parkway, within the city limits of Zillah, Washington (Assessor’s Parcel Number 201126-44402). This application was determined complete for processing on October 17, 2019.
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
Under WAC 197-11-800 and ZMC 17.08 relating to the State Environmental Policy Act, the planning staff has deemed this proposal to be exempt. This proposal does not significantly affect the environment.
REQUEST FOR WRITTEN COMMENTS
Your views on this proposal are welcome. You may provide written comments concerning the impacts of this proposal during the 15-day comment period which ends at 4:00 p.m. on November 7, 2019. All written comments will be considered prior to issuing a recommendation and final decision. The applications and other information on file with the City of Zillah are available to the public upon request. Please submit your comments in writing to the City of Zillah, P.O. Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953. Be sure to reference File Nos. VAR 2019-19
NOTICE OF OPEN PUBLIC HEARING
An Open Record Public Hearing is scheduled before the Zillah Hearing Examiner on November 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. or sometime thereabouts in the Zillah Council Chambers, 111 7th Street, Zillah, WA 98953. All members of the public are welcome to attend this meeting and offer testimony regarding the proposal. At the close of the hearing, the Hearing Examiner is expected to issue a decision on these applications within 10 business days. The decision of the Zillah Hearing Examiner may be appealed to the Zillah City Council.
If you have any questions about this application, please call Ardele Steele at (509) 829-5151.
/s/ Sharon Bounds, City Administrator
Dated this 23rd day of October, 2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 23, 2019
