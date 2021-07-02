CITY OF ZILLAH
PLANNING DEPARTMENT
Notice of Applications, Completeness, and Public Hearings for a Telecommunications Facility (existing site) application and a Commercial Site Development application -
File Nos. WCF 2021-07 & CSD 2021-08
NOTICE OF APPLICATIONS, COMPLETENESS, & PROPOSAL
On June 17, 2021, the City of Zillah received a Class 2 Telecommunications Facility (existing site) application and a Commercial Site Development application, from Aaron Williams of Powder River Development Services, LLC on behalf of T-Mobile (Sprint). The subject property is zoned (PC) Public Lands/Church. The applications being proposed would install the following: (3) ANTENNA MOUNTS ON TOWER, (6) ANTENNAS ON TOWER, (3) AHLOA ON TOWER, (3) AHFIG ON TOWER, (3) HCS 2.0 HYBRID CABLE w/INTEGRAL PENDANT BREAKOUT ON TOWER, (1) ANTENNA MOUNT ON TOWER, (12) MAGNETIC MOUNTS ON TOWER, (1) FSMF ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (6) ABIL ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (3) ABIC ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (2) ABIA ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (2) ASIK ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (2) ASIB ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (1) IXRE ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (1) VOLTAGE BOOSTER w/ 1 AMPS ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (1) 25KW GENERATOR AT GROUND EQUIPMENT, (1) CONCRETE PAD FOR GENERATOR AT GROUND EQUIPMENT, (2) ICE CANOPY ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (1) H-FRAME ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (2) AMIA ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (3) CABINETS ON PLINTHS ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (3) ROOFTOP JUNCTION BOX ON GROUND EQUIPMENT REMOVE: (3) AN TENNAS FROM TOWER, (3) ANTENNA MOUNTS FROM TOWER, (6) RRU FROM TOWER, (1) ICE BRIDGE ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (1) PPC ON GROUND EQUIPMENT, (3) ANTENNA MOUNTS FROM TOWER, (2) CABINETS FROM GROUND EQUIPMENT. The address of the subject properties is 1101 Cooper Lane, within the city limits of Zillah, Washington (Assessor's Parcel Numbers 201136-11006). These applications were determined complete for processing on June 24, 2021.
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
Under WAC 197-11-800 and ZMC 17.08 relating to the State Environmental Policy Act, the planning staff has deemed this proposal to be exempt. This proposal does not significantly affect the environment.
REQUEST FOR WRITTEN COMMENTS
Your views on this proposal are welcome. You may provide written comments concerning the impacts of this proposal during the 15-day comment period which ends at \b4:00 p.m. on July 15, 2021. All written comments will be considered prior to issuing a recommendation and final decision. The applications and other information on file with the City of Zillah are available to the public upon request. Please submit your comments in writing to the City of Zillah, P.O. Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953 or ASteele@cityofzillah.us . Be sure to reference File Nos. WCF 2021-07 & CSD 2021-08
NOTICE OF OPEN PUBLIC HEARING
An Open Record Public Hearing on these applications is scheduled before the Zillah Hearing Examiner on July 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. or sometime thereabouts \avia Zoom Meeting. All members of the public are welcome to attend this meeting and offer testimony regarding the proposal. Please contact Ardele Steele to request a connection. At the close of the hearing, the Hearing Examiner may issue a decision on these applications.
/s/ Sharon Bounds, City Administrator, dated this 30th day of June, 2021
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 30, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.