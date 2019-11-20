CITY OF ZILLAH
PLANNING DEPARTMENT
Notice of Environmental Review Application & Completeness
File No. ER 2019-18- City of Zillah (Teapot Dome Park & Ride Project)
NOTICE OF PROPOSAL
On November 5, 2019, the City of Zillah received an Environmental Checklist for Teapot Dome Park & Ride Project - To construct a park & ride facility consisting of 97 parking stalls (4 accessible stalls) with 2 stalls equipped with the Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging station and infrastructure in place for future expansion of the stations and other associated improvements next to the Teapot Dome and Veterans Memorial Parks. The project will be within the city limits of Zillah, Washington. Information on this project/proposal can be found at http://www.cityofzillah.us/Public%20Notice.html This application was determined complete for further processing on November 12, 2019.
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
The City of Zillah is lead agency for this proposal under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). The City is issuing a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) for this project. This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for at least 14 days from the date below. The environmental checklist and other information on file with the City of Zillah are available to the public upon request. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impact of the proposed project. After the comment period, a final environmental determination will be issued without an additional comment period. A copy of the subsequent environmental determination for this proposal may be obtained upon request.
REQUEST FOR WRITTEN COMMENTS
Your views on the proposal are welcome. All written comments received by 4:00 p.m. on December 5, 2019 will be considered prior to drafting a final environmental determination. Please mail your comments to the City of Zillah, P.O. Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953. Be sure to reference File No. ER 2019-18 in your correspondence.
If you have any questions, please call Ardele Steele at (509) 829-5151.
Dated this 20th day of November, 2019
/s/Sharon Bounds,
City Administrator
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 20, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.