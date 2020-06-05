CITY OF ZILLAH

Official Newspaper

ORDINANCE NO. 1506

AN ORDINANCE OF THE

CITY OF ZILLAH, WASH-­

INGTON REPEALING AND

REPLACING CHAPTER 8.08

OF THE ZILLAH MUNICIPAL

CODE REGULATING THE

SALE, POSSESSION AND

USE/DISCHARGE OF FIRE-­

WORKS AND ADOPTING

REVISED FIREWORKS

REGULATIONS FOR THE

CITY OF ZILLAH, WASH-­

INGTON.

Upon request, a full text of

the Ordinance will be

mailed and is also available

at Zillah City Hall, 503 First

Avenue, Zillah, Washington,

98953/s/Sharon Bounds,

City Clerk/Treasurer.

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

June 3, 2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.