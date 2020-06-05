CITY OF ZILLAH
Official Newspaper
ORDINANCE NO. 1506
AN ORDINANCE OF THE
CITY OF ZILLAH, WASH-
INGTON REPEALING AND
REPLACING CHAPTER 8.08
OF THE ZILLAH MUNICIPAL
CODE REGULATING THE
SALE, POSSESSION AND
USE/DISCHARGE OF FIRE-
WORKS AND ADOPTING
REVISED FIREWORKS
REGULATIONS FOR THE
CITY OF ZILLAH, WASH-
INGTON.
Upon request, a full text of
the Ordinance will be
mailed and is also available
at Zillah City Hall, 503 First
Avenue, Zillah, Washington,
98953/s/Sharon Bounds,
City Clerk/Treasurer.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 3, 2020
