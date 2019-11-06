CITY OF ZILLAH
PLANNING DEPARTMENT
Notice of Environmental Review Application & Completeness
File No. ER 2019-16- City of Zillah (Vintage Valley Parkway Rehabilitation and Extension Project)
NOTICE OF PROPOSAL
On October 21, 2019, the City of Zillah received an Environmental Checklist for Vintage Valley Parkway Rehabilitation and Extension Project - From w. First Ave. to Buena- Toppenish Road. Reconstruction of existing and New Construction of roadway including new curb and gutter, utilities, sidewalk, ADA curb ramps, storm drainage facilities, and street lighting. The project will be within the city limits of Zillah, Washington. Information on this project/proposal can be found at http://www.cityofzillah.us/Public%20Notice.html This application was determined complete for further processing on October 30, 2019.
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
The City of Zillah is lead agency for this proposal under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). The City is issuing a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) for this project. This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for at least 14 days from the date below. The environmental checklist and other information on file with the City of Zillah are available to the public upon request. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impact of the proposed project. After the comment period, a final environmental determination will be issued without an additional comment period. A copy of the subsequent environmental determination for this proposal may be obtained upon request.
REQUEST FOR WRITTEN COMMENTS
Your views on the proposal are welcome. All written comments received by 4:00 p.m. on
November 21, 2019 will be considered prior to drafting a final environmental determination. Please mail your comments to the City of Zillah, P.O. Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953. Be sure to reference File No. ER 2019-16 in your correspondence.
If you have any questions, please call Ardele Steele at (509) 829-5151.
Dated this 6th day of November, 2019 /s/ Sharon Bounds,
City Administrator
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 6, 2019
