CITY OF ZILLAH
Official Newspaper
ORDINANCE NO. 1505
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE 1496 WHICH ADOPTED THE 2020 BUDGET FOR THE CITY OF ZILLAH, WASHINGTON, FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020 FOR THE CURRENT EXPENSE FUND, CITY STREET FUND, SIED YC-VVP-19 LOAN FUND, CAPITAL PROJECTS FUND, CAPITAL STREET PROJECTS FUND, WATER RESERVE FUND, SEWER PLANT RESERVE FUND AND THE AGENCY FUND.
Upon request, a full text of the Ordinance will be mailed and is also available at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, Washington, 98953/s/Sharon Bounds, City Clerk/Treasurer.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 29, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.