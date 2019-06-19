CITY OF ZILLAH
PLANNING DEPARTMENT
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FILE NO.: WCF 2019-10
NOTICE OF APPLICATIONS, COMPLETENESS, & PROPOSAL
On June 10, 2019, the City of Zillah received a Telecommunications Facility (existing site) application for a Class I Administrative Review from Sarah Kliman, of SGSA Inc as an agent for General Dynamics on behalf of AT&T Mobility Spectrum. The subject property is zoned (PC) Public Lands/Church. The application being proposed would allow for the removal and new placement of various equipment and antennas within an existing AT&T site compound. The application was complete for further processing on June 14, 2019.
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
Under WAC 197-11-800 and ZMC 17.08 relating to the State Environmental Policy Act, the planning staff has deemed this proposal to be exempt. This proposal does not significantly affect the environment.
REQUEST FOR WRITTEN COMMENTS
Your views on this proposal are welcome. You may provide written comments concerning the impacts of this proposal during the 15-day comment period which ends at 4:00 p.m. on July 8, 2019. All written comments will be considered prior to issuing a recommendation and final decision. The applications and other information on file with the City of Zillah are available to the public upon request. Please submit your comments in writing to the City of Zillah, P.O. Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953. Be sure to reference File Nos. WCF 2019-10
If you have any questions about this issue, please call Ardele Steele at (509) 829-5151. /s/ Sharon Bounds, City Administrator
Dated this 19th day of June, 2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 19, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.