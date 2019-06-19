CITY OF ZILLAH

PLANNING DEPARTMENT

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FILE NO.: WCF 2019-10

NOTICE OF APPLICA­TIONS, COMPLETENESS, & PROPOSAL

On June 10, 2019, the City of Zillah received a Telecommunications Fa­cility (existing site) application for a Class I Administrative Review from Sarah Kliman, of SGSA Inc as an agent for General Dynamics on be­half of AT&T Mobility Spectrum. The subject property is zoned (PC) Public Lands/Church. The applica­tion being proposed would allow for the removal and new placement of various equipment and antennas within an existing AT&T site com­pound. The application was com­plete for further processing on June 14, 2019.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW

Under WAC 197-11-800 and ZMC 17.08 relating to the State Environ­mental Policy Act, the planning staff has deemed this proposal to be ex­empt. This proposal does not sig­nificantly affect the environment.

REQUEST FOR WRITTEN COMMENTS

Your views on this proposal are wel­come. You may provide written comments concerning the impacts of this proposal during the 15-day comment period which ends at 4:00 p.m. on July 8, 2019. All written comments will be considered prior to issuing a recommendation and final decision. The applications and other information on file with the City of Zillah are available to the public upon request. Please submit your comments in writing to the City of Zillah, P.O. Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953. Be sure to ref­erence File Nos. WCF 2019-10

If you have any questions about this issue, please call Ardele Steele at (509) 829-5151. /s/ Sharon Bounds, City Administrator

Dated this 19th day of June, 2019

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

June 19, 2019

