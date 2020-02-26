CITY OF ZILLAH
Official Newspaper
ORDINANCE NO. 1501
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 708 AND ZILLAH MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 13.28 AND RETITLING AS “REDUCTION IN UTILITY BILLINGS DUE TO LEAKS” WITHIN THE CITY OF ZILLAH, WASHINGTON.
Upon request, a full text of the Ordinance will be mailed and is also available at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, Washington, 98953
/s/Sharon Bounds, City Clerk/
Treasurer.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 26, 2020
