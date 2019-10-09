CITY OF ZILLAH
Notice of Public Hearing
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zillah City Council has called for a Public Hearing to held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.in the Council Chambers located at
111 7th Street, Zillah, WA 98953. Said Public Hearing shall be for the purpose of reviewing revenue sources for the 2020 Budget including consideration of possible increases
in property tax revenues. Interested persons are encouraged to appear and be heard at the Public Hearing. Written comment may also be submitted to the City of Zillah, 503 First
Avenue, PO Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953, no later than 4:00 p.m., October 11, 2019.
/s/Sharon Bounds,
City Administrator.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 9 and 16, 2019
