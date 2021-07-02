CITY OF ZILLAH
PLANNING DEPARTMENT
NOTICE OF APPLICATION & ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
FILE NOS.: ER 2021-05 Water Use Efficiency Program (WUE) - Goals and plan &
City of Zillah Comprehensive Water Plan;
Notice of Environmental Review - Determination of Non-Significance
Description of Proposal
On June 2, 2021, the City of Zillah submitted an Environmental checklist application for processing. City of Zillah is proposing to update its Comprehensive Water Plan which includes the Water Use Efficiency (WUE) Program in Chapter 4 of the CWP. These documents are being adopted to allow the City of Zillah to comply with state law. The Comprehensive Water System Plan outlines the current and future impacts as well as the future upgrades to the City of Zillah's water system. Information on this proposal can be obtained on the city website https://www.cityofzillah.us/government/notice_of_public_hearings.php and at Zillah City Hall located at 503 First Ave., Zillah, Washington 98953. These applications were deemed complete for further processing on June 25, 2021
Location: City of Zillah
Environmental Review and Determination:
The City of Zillah, as lead agency for this proposal, has determined that it will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment and an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). The Draft Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2). The lead agency will not act on this proposal for at least 15 days from the date of issuance. This decision was made after a careful review of the completed environmental checklist, the Comprehensive Water System Plan and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request and can be examined in our offices during regular business hours, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm.
REQUEST FOR WRITTEN COMMENTS
Your views on this proposal are welcome. You may provide written comments concerning the impacts of this proposal during the fourteen (14) -day comment period which ends \bat 4:00 p.m. on July 15, 2021. All written comments will be considered prior to issuing a recommendation and final decision. The applications and other information on file with the City of Zillah are available to the public upon request. Please submit your comments in writing to the City of Zillah, P.O. Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953. Be sure to reference Water Use Efficiency (WUE) Program and/or File Nos. ER 2021-05.
If you have any questions about this issue, please call Ardele Steele at (509) 829-5151. /s/ Sharon Bounds, City Administrator dated this 30th day of June, 2021
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 30, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.