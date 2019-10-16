CITY OF ZILLAH
Bid Notice
Surplus of City Equipment
The City of Zillah, Washington is calling for sealed bids for City equipment in “as is” condition with no guarantees.
A. 1996 Dodge Van
B. Portable air compressor
C. 1986 International Vac-Truck
D. Yanmar L100 air cooled diesel engine
E. Yanmar L100 air cooled diesel engine
F. Yanmar L100 air cooled diesel engine
G. Yanmar L100 air cooled diesel engine
Sealed bids will be accepted on the surplus items, located at Zillah Public Works Building at 130 First Avenue and are available for inspection from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on October 29, 2019.
For additional information contact Sharon Bounds, City Administrator at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, Washington, 98953, (509) 829-5151
/s/Sharon Bounds,
City Administrator
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 16, 2019
