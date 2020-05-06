CITY OF ZILLAH
PLANNING DEPARTMENT
NOTICE OF APPLICATIONS, COMPLETENESS, & PROPOSAL
File Nos. PUD 2020-06, CSD 2020-07, & ER 2020-08
Description of Proposal
On April 8, 2020, the City of Zillah received a Planned Unit Development application, a Commercial Site Development application, and Environmental Checklist Cliff Sainsbury. The proposed project will consist of the removal/ demo of an existing Mobile Home and a House to construct 4- triplex structures (total of 12 units), a retail commercial building, concrete sidewalk and asphalt parking pavement, landscaping, and stormwater management facilities. The address is 208/210 First Avenue, within the city limits of Zillah, Washington (Assessor's Parcel No.: 201136-21438 & 201136-21405). The property is located within the (C-1) Commercial Zone. The application was determined complete for continued processing on April 30, 2020.
Major items of work include:
As proposed, Mr. Sainsbury. Wants to removal/ demo of an existing Mobile Home and a House to construct 4- triplex structures (total of 12 units), a retail commercial building, concrete sidewalk and asphalt parking pavement, landscaping, and stormwater management facilities
Location: City of Zillah
Environmental Review and Determination:
The City of Zillah is lead agency for this proposal under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). The City is issuing a Draft Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project. This Draft MDNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for at least 15 days. The environmental checklist and other information on file with the City of Zillah are available to the public upon request. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impact of the proposed project. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared. After the comment period, a final environmental determination will then be issued without an additional comment period. A copy of the subsequent environmental determination for this proposal may be obtained upon request.
Comment and Appeal Information
Your views on the proposal are welcome. All written comments received by 4:00 p.m. on May 22, 2020 will be considered prior to drafting a final environmental determination. Please mail your comments to the City of Zillah, P.O. Box 475, Zillah, Washington 98953. Be sure to reference File No.: PUD 2020-06, CSD 2020-07, & ER 2020-08 in your correspondence. Notice of Final decision will be sent to those who comment, or may be obtained upon request
NOTICE OF OPEN AND CLOSED PUBLIC HEARINGS
An Open Record Public Hearing on these applications is scheduled before the Zillah Hearing Examiner on June 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. or sometime thereabouts in the City of Zillah Council Chambers, 111 7th Street, Zillah, WA 98953. All members of the public are welcome to attend this meeting and offer testimony regarding the proposal. At the close of the hearing, the Zillah Hearing Examiner is expected to issue a recommendation decision on these applications.
A Closed Record Public Hearing on these applications is scheduled before the Zillah Council on July 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. or sometime thereabouts in the Zillah Council Chambers, 111 7th Street, Zillah, WA 98953. All members of the public are welcome to attend this meeting and offer testimony regarding the proposal. At the close of the hearing, the City Council is expected to issue a final decision on these applications.
If you have any questions about this issue, please call Ardele Steele at 509-829-5151 ext. 227.
. /s/ Sharon Bounds, City Administrator
Dated this 6th day of May, 2020
May 6, 2020
