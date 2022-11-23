CITY OF ZILLAH
Notice of Public Hearing
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2023 Final Budget has been filed with the City Administrator. Copies of the Final Budget will be available to the public on November 21, 2022, at City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, Washington 98953.
The City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on the 2023 Final Budget at 6:30 p.m. or soon thereafter on December 5, 2022. The public is invited to attend this hearing and provide written and oral comments on the Final Budget. The Public Hearings will be held at Council Chambers located at 111 7th Street, Zillah, WA, or via Zoom (instructions on the city website www.cityofzillah.us). /s/Michael Eklund-Grayum, City Administrator.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 23 and 30, 2022
