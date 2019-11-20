CITY OF ZILLAH
Notice of Public Hearing
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 Final Budget has been filed with the City Administrator/Clerk. Copies of the Final Budget will be available to the public on December 2, 2019, at City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, Washington 98953.
The City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on the 2020 Final Budget at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter on December 2, 2019. The public is invited to attend this hearing and provide written and oral comments on the Final Budget. The hearing will be held in the Council Chambers located at 111 7th Street,
Zillah, Washington 98953.
/s/Sharon Bounds,
City Administrator.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 20 and 27, 2019
