SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:
1.NOEMI CASTILLO HERNANDEZ, Mother, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in NAYELI VIVIAN HERNANDEZ, dob 10/29/19, dependency petition #20-7-00270-39 filed 04/02/20 (natural mother Noemi Castillo Hernandez); and
2.JOSE ANTONIO ROMERO, Presumed Father of MICAH ANTHONY ROMERO, dob 10/18/18, dependency petition #20-7-00265-39 filed 03/23/20 (natural mother Hailey Jo Harrington); and
3.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in SKY GUEVARA, dob 03/22/20, dependency petition #20-7-00266-39 filed 03/27/20 (natural mother Beatriz Guevara).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: June 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
All parties and attorneys needing to telephonically appear shall call 509-574-2171 and enter pin 2171# by the time the hearing is set to begin. Each party shall mute their phone until they are asked by the court for argument or to answer a question from the court.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 7th day of May, 2020.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: KERRIE REGIMBAL
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 13 and 20, 2020
