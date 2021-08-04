CTIY OF GRANGER
Request for proposals
The City of Granger is seeking bids for General Janitorial Services for the City Hall and Police Station All Bids are due back to the City no later than 2:00 pm, Friday August 13, 2021.
A pre-bid walk through is scheduled for Monday August 9th, at 10:00 am, meet at City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger. Wa, 98932.
Your portfolio and proof of insurance must accompany you bid.
Once a selection is made of the most qualified bidder, the contractor shall be required to fill out all city provided contract documents, and required to obtain a business license endorsement for the City of Granger.
Any questions can be directed to Alice Koerner at 509 854- 1725, Monday thru Friday, except on Friday from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Alice Koerner
City Clerk Treasurer
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 4, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.