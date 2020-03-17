Rural Development
City of Mabton-Well #7 Drinking
Water Project, Finding of No Signif-
icant Impact
AGENCY: Rural Utility Service,
USDA
ACTION: Notice of Finding of No
Significant Impact.
SUMMARY: The Rural Utility Ser-
vice (RUS) has made a Finding of
No Significant Impact (FONSI) with
respect to a request for possible fi-
nancing assistance to City of Mab-
ton Washington for drilling one well,
approximately 200 feet deep which
will produce between 400 and 550
gallons of water per minute.
FURTHER INFORMATION: To
view the EA and FONSI, or for fur-
ther information, contact: Marlene
Canatsey, Area Loan Specialist, at
1606 Perry Street Yakima, WA
98902-5769 (509) 367-8670, mar-
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMA-
TION: The proposal is to drill one
well, approximately 200 feet deep
which will produce between 400 and
550 gallons of water per minute.
Other construction alternatives were
considered and can be found in the
environmental assessment. These
alternatives are discussed in the en-
vironmental assessment for the City
of Mabton-Well #7 Drinking Water
Project (EA). The RUS has re-
viewed and approved the EA for the
proposed project.
The availability of the EA for public
review was announced via notice in
the following newspaper: Sunnyside
Sun on January 13, 2020, and Jan-
uary 29, 2020, both dates inclusive.
A 15-day comment period was an-
nounced in the newspaper notice.
The EA was also available for public
review at the USDA Rural Develop-
ment Office in Yakima, Washington.
No comments were received.
Based on its EA, and commitments
made by City of Mabton, RUS has
concluded that the project would
have no significant impacts to water
quality, wetlands, floodplains, land
use, aesthetics, transportation, or
human health and safety.
The proposed project will have no
adverse effect on resources listed or
eligible for listing on the National
Register of Historic Places. The
Agency has also concluded that the
proposed project is not likely to af-
fect federally listed threatened and
endangered species or designated
critical habitat thereof. The pro-
posed project would not dispropor-
tionately affect minority and/or low-
income populations.
No other potential significant im-
pacts resulting from the proposed
project have been identified. There-
fore, RUS has determined that this
FONSI fulfills its obligations under
the National Environmental Policy
Act, as amended (42 U.S.C. 4321
et seq.), the Council on Environ-
mental Quality Regulations (40 CFR
1500-1508), and USDA Rural De-
velopment’s Environmental Policies
and Procedures (7 CFR Part 1970)
for its action related to the project.
RUS is satisfied that the environ-
mental impacts of the proposed pro-
ject have been adequately ad-
dressed. RUS’s federal action would
not result in significant impacts to
the quality of the human environ-
ment, and as such it will not prepare
an Environmental Impact Statement
for its action related to the proposed
project.
Dated: March 16,2020
PUBLISHED: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 18, 2020
