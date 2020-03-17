Rural Development

City of Mabton-Well #7 Drinking

Water Project, Finding of No Signif-­

icant Impact

AGENCY: Rural Utility Service,

USDA

ACTION: Notice of Finding of No

Significant Impact.

SUMMARY: The Rural Utility Ser-­

vice (RUS) has made a Finding of

No Significant Impact (FONSI) with

respect to a request for possible fi-­

nancing assistance to City of Mab-­

ton Washington for drilling one well,

approximately 200 feet deep which

will produce between 400 and 550

gallons of water per minute.

FURTHER INFORMATION: To

view the EA and FONSI, or for fur-­

ther information, contact: Marlene

Canatsey, Area Loan Specialist, at

1606 Perry Street Yakima, WA

98902-5769 (509) 367-8670, mar-­

lene.canatsey@usda.gov.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMA-­

TION: The proposal is to drill one

well, approximately 200 feet deep

which will produce between 400 and

550 gallons of water per minute.

Other construction alternatives were

considered and can be found in the

environmental assessment. These

alternatives are discussed in the en-­

vironmental assessment for the City

of Mabton-Well #7 Drinking Water

Project (EA). The RUS has re-­

viewed and approved the EA for the

proposed project.

The availability of the EA for public

review was announced via notice in

the following newspaper: Sunnyside

Sun on January 13, 2020, and Jan-­

uary 29, 2020, both dates inclusive.

A 15-day comment period was an-­

nounced in the newspaper notice.

The EA was also available for public

review at the USDA Rural Develop-­

ment Office in Yakima, Washington.

No comments were received.

Based on its EA, and commitments

made by City of Mabton, RUS has

concluded that the project would

have no significant impacts to water

quality, wetlands, floodplains, land

use, aesthetics, transportation, or

human health and safety.

The proposed project will have no

adverse effect on resources listed or

eligible for listing on the National

Register of Historic Places. The

Agency has also concluded that the

proposed project is not likely to af-­

fect federally listed threatened and

endangered species or designated

critical habitat thereof. The pro-­

posed project would not dispropor-­

tionately affect minority and/or low-

income populations.

No other potential significant im-­

pacts resulting from the proposed

project have been identified. There-­

fore, RUS has determined that this

FONSI fulfills its obligations under

the National Environmental Policy

Act, as amended (42 U.S.C. 4321

et seq.), the Council on Environ-­

mental Quality Regulations (40 CFR

1500-1508), and USDA Rural De-­

velopment’s Environmental Policies

and Procedures (7 CFR Part 1970)

for its action related to the project.

RUS is satisfied that the environ-­

mental impacts of the proposed pro-­

ject have been adequately ad-­

dressed. RUS’s federal action would

not result in significant impacts to

the quality of the human environ-­

ment, and as such it will not prepare

an Environmental Impact Statement

for its action related to the proposed

project.

Dated: March 16,2020

PUBLISHED: SUNNYSIDE SUN

March 18, 2020

