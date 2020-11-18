Grandview School District
The Grandview School Board is accepting applications for qualified persons to fill a vacancy on the School Board. Appointees must be a United States citizen and a qualified registered voter within the director district. Director District #3 is open due to the resignation of director district #3. The legal description of director district #3 is as follows:
Director District #3 - Beginning at the NW corner of the Southeast quarter of S13, R22, T9, East to Wasson Road, South on Wasson Road to Forsell Road, East on Forsell Road to Euclid Road, South on Euclid Road to W 5t h Street, West on W 5t h Street to Cherry Lane, South on Cherry Lane to Hickory Road, East to the Northwest corner of Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of S27, R23, T9, South to Southwest corner of Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter S27, R23, T9, East to the Southeast corner of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter S27, R23, T9, South along S Euclid Road to Apricot Road, East on Apricot Road to Grandridge Road, South on Grandridge Road to Mountainview Road, West on Mountainview Road, to the Northeast corner of the Northwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of S35, R23, T9, S to W Robinson Road, East on W Robinson Road to Canyon Road, South to the Yakima River, West along the Yakima River to the Sulfur Creek Wasteway, North on Sulfur Creek Wasteway to Midvale Road, North on Midvale Road to Holladay Road, East on Holladay Road to Northeast corner of Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of S24, R22, T9, North to the Northeast corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of S13, R22, T9, and Morse Road and the point of beginning.
Please submit a letter of interest to: Grandview School District, 913 W. 2nd Street, Grandview, WA 98930. The successful candidate will serve until the next regularly scheduled board election at which time the appointee would run for election. Persons interested in additional information or a map of director district #3 may call 882-8500.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 18 and 25, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.