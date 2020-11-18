Grandview School District
The Grandview School Board is accepting applications for qualified persons to fill a vacancy on the School Board. Appointees must be a United States citizen and a qualified registered voter within the director district. Director District #4 is open due to the resignation of director district #4. The legal description of director district #4 is as follows:
Director District #4 - Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of 55, R23, T9, East to Bethany Road, North along the Sunnyside Canal to Factory Road, East along Factory Road to N Countyline Road, South on N Countyline Road to Alexander Extension, East to the Northeast corner of 56, R24, T9, S to Southeast corner of 56, R24, T9, East to Northeast corner of the Northwest quarter of 58, R24, T9, South to the Southeast corner of the Northwest quarter of S8, R24, T9, West to the Northwest corner of the Southeast quarter of 57, R24, T9, South to the Southwest corner of the Southeast quarter of S7, R24, T9, East to the Southeast corner of S7, R24, T9, West to Olmstead Road, South on Olmstead Road to the Northwest corner of the Southwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Sl3, R23, T9, South to the Southwest corner of the Southwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of S13, R23, T9, South to the Sunnyside Canal, West & North along the Sunnyside Canal to the intersection with Interstate 82, West along Interstate 82 to Wilson Highway, South on Wilson Highway to W 2nd Street, West on W 2nd Street to Euclid Road, North on Euclid Road to Forsell Road, West on Forsell Road to Wasson Road, North on Wasson Road to Stover Road, North to the Northwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of SB, R23, T9, North along Braden Road to the Northwest corner of the Northeast quarter of the Northesat quarter of SS, R23, T9 and the point of beginning.
Please submit a letter of interest to: Grandview School District, 913 W. 2nd Street, Grandview, WA 98930 before November 27, 2020. The successful candidate will serve until the next regularly scheduled board election at which time the appointee would run for election. Persons interested in additional information or a map of director district #4 may call 882-8500.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 18 and 25, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.