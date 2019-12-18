IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA
No.G19-10026
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
HUMBERTO SALAS CALDERON and AURORA RANGEL, And the Marital Community if existing,
Plaintiffs,
vs
JOSE ANGEL ORTEGA JR, And the Marital Community if existing,
Defendants.
TO: Jose Angel Ortega, JR, 538 Lester Rd., Outlook, WA 98938
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days of December 11th, 2019, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff at P.O. 269 Sunnyside, WA 98944. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of this court. Such action is to quiet title and to extinguish Respondents interest in the real property legally described in the Complaint.
DATED this 27th day of November, 2019.
/s/DOUGLAS K. GARRISON, WSBA #30857
Attorney for Petitioner
GARRISON LAW OFFICES, P.S.
516 South 7th St/P.O. Box 269
Sunnyside, WA 98944
Telephone (509)837-2433
FAX (509) 837-8326
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 11, 18, 24, 31, 2019, January 8, and 15, 2020
