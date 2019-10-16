In the superior court of the State of Washington for the county of Yakima
No.19-2-02566-39
MARLYNN HOLDINGS, LLC, and JESUS MENDOZA and EMMA MENDOZA
Plaintiff,
vs.
A. D. CLOW and MARTHA M. CLOW; JAMES R. STEVENS; and R. H. HOWE and CARRIE HOWE,; AND IF DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ANY OF THE ABOVE PERSONS; CHARLES W. RISHOR, trustee of the RISHOR FAMILY TRUST dated November 1, 2012; DANIEL CARTER and MISTY CARTER; WASHINGTON STATE EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,
Defendants.
The State of Washington to the said A.D. Clow, Martha M. Clow, James R. Stevens, and R.H. Howe and Carrie Howe, and if deceased, the unknown heirs at law of any of the above persons, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the below described property:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after September 11, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs MarLynn Holdings, LLC and Jesus and Emma Mendoza, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiffs MarLynn Holdings, LLC and Jesus and Emma Mendoza at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is to quiet title to the following described Yakima County, Washington, real property:
The South 23 feet of that portion of the Southwest Quarter of Government Lot 2, Section 5, Township 13 North, Range 18 East, W.M. described as follows: Beginning at a point of intersection of the South line of said subdivision and the Easterly right of way line of the Naches Branch of the Northern Pacific Railway; thence East along said South line 25 feet; thence North and parallel with the West line of said subdivision 239 feet, more or less, to a point 406 feet South of the North line of the Southwest Quarter of Government Lot 2; thence West and parallel with the South line of said subdivision 238 feet, more or less, to the Easterly right of way line of Naches Branch of the Northern Pacific Railway; thence Southeasterly along said right of way line to the point of beginning;
The South 20 feet of that portion of the West Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Government Lot 2, Section 5, Township 13 North, Range 18 East, W.M. lying Westerly of that certain Road conveyed to the State of Washington by Judgment and Decree of Appropriation No. 51789, dated January 9,1969; and
That portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 13 North, Range 18 East, W.M. lying Northeasterly of the Northeasterly right of way line of the Naches Branch of the Northern Pacific Railway right of way and lying West and Northwesterly of that certain Road conveyed to the State of Washington by Deeds dated September 26, 1968, recorded under Auditor’s File No’s. 2177666 and 2179951, records of Yakima County, Washington; EXCEPT that portion described as follows: Beginning 213 feet South of the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 5; thence West 841 feet, more or less, to the Northeasterly line of the Naches Branch of the Northern Pacific Railway right of way; thence Southeasterly along the Northeasterly line of said right of way to the South line of said subdivision; thence East along the said South line of said subdivision to the Southeast corner thereof; thence North along the East line of said subdivision to the point of beginning; AND EXCEPT beginning at the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 5; thence West along the North line of said subdivision, 1110 feet, more or less, to the Northeasterly line of the right of way of the Naches Branch of the Northern Pacific Railway; thence South 38°30’ East along the said right of way, a distance of 272.2 feet; thence East 841 feet, more or less, to the East line of said subdivision; thence North along this subdivision line, 213 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning.
All situated in Yakima County, Washington.
Dated September 11, 2019
Charissa Johnston
Plaintiff’s Attorney.
120 N. Naches Avenue
Yakima, WA 98901
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 11, 18, 25, October 2, 9 and 16, 2019
