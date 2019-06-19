IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

Case No. 19-202122-39

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

ADELAIDA CARDENAS,

Plaintiff;

v.

ROSENDO DELGADO,

Defendant.

The State of Washington to RO­SENDO DELGADO to be served by publication:

You are hereby ordered to appear on August 16, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the order to show cause of the plaintiff Ade­laida Cardenas, and serve a copy of your response upon the under-­signed attorney for the plaintiff Ad­elaida Cardenas, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the order to show cause issued by this court. This is an action to released a labor and material lien by Adelaida Cardenas seeking to released a labor and material lien filed by Mr. Del­gado.

Signed at Yakima, Washington on this 7th day of June, 2019.

Aaron T Haynes, WSBA 54134

Attorney for Plaintiff

Montoya Hinckley PLLC

4301 Tieton Dr.

Yakima, WA 98908

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2019

