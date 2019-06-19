IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
Case No. 19-202122-39
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
ADELAIDA CARDENAS,
Plaintiff;
v.
ROSENDO DELGADO,
Defendant.
The State of Washington to ROSENDO DELGADO to be served by publication:
You are hereby ordered to appear on August 16, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the order to show cause of the plaintiff Adelaida Cardenas, and serve a copy of your response upon the under-signed attorney for the plaintiff Adelaida Cardenas, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the order to show cause issued by this court. This is an action to released a labor and material lien by Adelaida Cardenas seeking to released a labor and material lien filed by Mr. Delgado.
Signed at Yakima, Washington on this 7th day of June, 2019.
Aaron T Haynes, WSBA 54134
Attorney for Plaintiff
Montoya Hinckley PLLC
4301 Tieton Dr.
Yakima, WA 98908
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2019
