In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the County of Yakima
NO. 19-3-00756-39
James F. Daniels, and
Rae Ann Daniels,
Plaintiff,
Vs.
Richard Osborn, Defendant.
The State of Washington to the said Richard Osborn to be served by publication:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 26th day of August, 2019, and defendant the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, James F. Daniels and Rae Ann Daniels, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Hazel & Schwab at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. For non-parent custody of child. Hazel and Schwab Family Law Firm will accept legal papers for this case at lawyer’s address, 1420 Summitiview Ave, Yakima WA, 98902.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 21, 28 and September 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019
