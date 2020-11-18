IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR KING COUNTY
VICTORIA POPA;
Plaintiff,
v.
MARIA LLEPES, JOHN DOE LLEPES and the marital community comprised thereof; and GREGORY REICHLIN and JANE DOE REICHLIN and the marital community comprised thereof; JOHN NELSON and JANE DOE NELSON and the marital community comprised thereof; and DOES 1-20;.;
Defendants.
CASE NO. 20-2-16372-4 SEA
SUMMONS ON AMENDED COMPLAINT
TO THE DEFENDANT: A lawsuit has been started against you in the above entitled court by VICTORIA POPA, plaintiff. Plaintiffs' claim is stated in the written Complaint, a copy of which is served upon you with this summons.
In order to defend against this lawsuit, you must respond to the complaint by stating your defense in writing, and by serving a copy upon the person signing this summons within 20 days after the service of this summons, (60 days if served outside the state of Washington) excluding the day of service, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice. A default judgment is one where plaintiff is entitled to what he asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before a default judgment may be entered.
You may demand that the plaintiff file this lawsuit with the court. If you do so, the demand must be in writing and must be served upon the person signing this summons. Within 14 days after you serve the demand, the plaintiff must file this lawsuit with the court, or the service on you of this summons and complaint will be void.
If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.
This summons is issued pursuant to rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.
Dated: November 12th, 2020.
Anthony M. Urie, WSBA#11711
Attorney for Plaintiff
18130 Midvale Ave N.
Shoreline, WA 98133
Ph. 206-542-4066
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 18, 25, December 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2020
