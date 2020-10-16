IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
JONATHAN HERNANDEZ, an individual in his separate and marital capacities;
Petitioner,
vs.
KARRI ANN ESPINOZA, an individual in her separate and marital capacities; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN'S AFFAIRS; JEANETTE BUTLER, an individual in her separate and marital capacities; JEANETTE M. BUTLER FAMILY PROTECTION TRUST, a trust formed and existing by or on behalf of Jeannette M. Butler; RANDY BUTLER, an individual in his separate and marital capacities; MELODY (FRESHOUR) JONES, an individual in her separate and marital capacities; and SCOTT JONES, an individual in his separate and marital capacities; All Other Persons, Occupants, and Parties Unknown Claiming Any Right, Title, Estate, Lien or Interest in or to the Real Property Commonly Known as 710 S. 17th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 as legally described in the Complaint in this matter;
Respondents.
Case No. 20-2-01330-39
\bSUMMONS
\aTHE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE DEFENDANTS Jeannette Butler, Jeanette M. Butler Family Protection Trust, Randy Butler, Melody (Freshour Jones), Scott Jones, and All Other Persons Claiming an Interest in or against the Subject Real Property commonly known as 710 S. 17th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 and which is legally described below:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 14 day of October, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Jonathan Hernandez, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Jonathan Hernandez at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.
The object of the action is to quiet title to the real property commonly known as 710 S. 17th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 and which is legally described as follows:
All that portion of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 26, Township 13 North, Range 18 East, W.M., described as follows:
Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Section 26, Township 13 North, Range 18 East, W.M.;
thence South along the East line of Said Section 903.2 feet;
thence North 89ø08' West parallel to the North line of said Section 360 feet, more or less, to the West line of 17th Avenue and the true point of beginning;
thence S 0ø13' East 42.4 feet;
thence North 09ø08' West 140 feet;
thence North 0ø13' West 42.4 feet;
thence South 89ø08' East 140 feet to the point of beginning.
Situate in the County of Yakima, State of Washington.
DATED this 14 day of October, 2020.
HUMMER BOYD PLLC
ZACHARY P. HUMMER, WSBA No. 43249
Hummer Boyd PLLC
6. S. 2nd St., Ste. 1016
Yakima, WA 98901
Phone: (509) 895-2500 Fax: (509) 895-2500
Attorney for Plaintiff
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 14, 21, 28, November 4, 11 and 18, 2020
