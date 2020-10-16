IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
BRANDI RAZO, an unmarried individual;
Plaintiff,
vs.
MARCUS GARZA, an individual in his separate and marital capacities; ESTATE OF MARCUS GARZA, as the entity representative of Defendant Marcus Garza if he is deceased; XAVIER GARZA, an individual in his separate and marital capacities; PAYTON GARZA, an individual in her separate and marital capacities; VIRGINIA GARZA, an individual in her separate and marital capacities; FRED BROOKS and ANGIE BROOKS, husband and wife; YAKIMA TITLE & ESCROW and its successors if any; HOUSEHOLD FINANCE CORPORATION III and its successors, if any, ALL OTHER PERSONS, OCCUPANTS, and PARTIES UNKNOWN Claiming Any Right, Title, Estate, Lien or Interest in or to the Real Property Commonly Known as 611 E. Progressive Rd., Toppenish, WA 98948 and referenced under Yakima County Assessor's Tax Identification No. 191124-43400; ALL HEIRS and POTENTIAL HEIRS, KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, OF MARCUS GARZA (deceased);
Defendants.
Case No. 20-2-01331-39
\bSUMMONS
\aTHE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE DEFENDANTS: MARCUS GARZA, the ESTATE OF MARCUS GARZA, XAVIER GARZA, PAYTON GARZA, FRED BROOKS and ANGIE BROOKS, YAKIMA TITLE & ESCROW, HOUSEHOLD FINANCE CORPORATION III, ALL HEIRS and POTENTIAL HEIRS, KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, OF MARCUS GARZA, and ALL OTHER PERSONS, OCCUPANTS, AND PARTIES Unknown Claiming Any Right, Title, Estate, Lien or Interest in or to the Real Property Commonly Known as 611 E. PROGRESSIVE RD., TOPPENISH, WA 98948 and which is legally described below:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 14 day of October, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff BRANDI RAZO, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.
The object of the action is to quiet title to the real property commonly known as 611 E. PROGRESSIVE RD., TOPPENISH, WA, which real property is referenced under Yakima County Assessor's Tax Identification No. 191124-43400, and which real property is legally described as follows:
Lot 1, Short Plat 84-111, filed under Yakima County Auditor's File No. 2705331, records of Yakima County, Washington.
Situated in Yakima County, Washington.
DATED this 14 day of October, 2020.
HUMMER BOYD PLLC
ZACHARY P. HUMMER, WSBA No. 43249
Hummer Boyd PLLC
6. S. 2nd St., Ste. 1016
Yakima, WA 98901
Phone: (509) 895-2500 Fax: (509) 895-2500
Attorney for Plaintiff
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 14, 21, 28, November 4, 11 and 18, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.