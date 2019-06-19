IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA
Case No.: 19-4-00314-39
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Matter of the Estate
of
RUSSELL W. LINDSTRAND,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 12, 2019.
/s/R. ERIC LINDSTRAND
Personal Representative
HALVERSON NORTHWEST LAW GROUP, P.C.
By: ROBERT N. FABER, WSBA #29376
Attorney for Personal Representative
Address for Mailing or Service:
Robert N. Faber
HALVERSON NORTHWEST LAW GROUP, P.C.
910 Franklin Avenue, Suite 1
P. O. Box 210
Sunnyside, WA 98944
Telephone: (509) 837-5302
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 12, 19 and 26, 2019
