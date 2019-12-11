IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA
NO. 19-4-00623-39
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)
In the Matter of the Estate of
PATRICIA ANN BOSWELL
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1) (c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non- probate assets.
Date of First Publication of this Notice: December 11, 2019.
Name of Personal Representative:
BYRON BOSWELL
/s/SEAN M. WORLEY, WSBA #46734
Meyer Fluegge & Tenney, P.S.
Attorneys for Personal Representative
230 South 2nd Street
P.O. Box 22680
Yakima, WA 98907-2680
(509)575-8500
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 11, 18 and 24, 2019
