IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
NO. 20-4-00066-39
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF
RONALD M. McKITRICK,
DECEASED.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time a claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the no tice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication and filing of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.
Date of first publication:
February 5, 2020.
/s/EMMA JEAN McKITRICK
Personal Representative
Attorney for Personal Representa tive and Address for Mailing or
Service:
F. JOE FALK, JR.
Halverson Northwest Law Group, P.C.
405 E Lincoln Avenue
Yakima, WA 98901
Yakima County Superior Court
Probate
Cause No. 20-4-00066-39
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 5, 12 and 19, 2020
