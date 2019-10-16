IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

NO. 19-4-00515-39

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDI­TORS

In re the Estate of:

SIMON OLIVAS, SR.,

Deceased.

The Co-Administrators named be­low have been appointed as Co-Ad­ministrators of this estate. Any per­son having a claim against the de­cedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any oth­erwise applicable statute of limita­tions, present the claim in the man­ner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrators or the Co-Adminis­trators’ attorney at the address stat­ed below a copy of the claim and fil­ing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceed­ings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (l)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: 25th day of September, 2019.

/s/CINDY LOU OLIVAS,

Co-Administrator

/s/GARY L. OLIVAS,

Co-Administrator

Attorney for Co-Administrator

And Address for Mailing or Service: PETER M. RITCHIE, #41293

Meyer, Fluegge & Tenney, PS

230S 2nd St Ste 101

Yakima, WA 98901

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

October 2, 9 and 16, 2019

