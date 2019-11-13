IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
NO: 02-3-21-8
ORDER TO SERVE BY PUBLICATION
Phillis Ledezma
vs.
Guillermo Ledezma
THIS MATTER HAVING COME ON for hearing before the undersigned judge/commissioner of the above-entitled court, it is hereby ORDERED THAT: The petitioner moved to serve by publication her motion is granted.
Service of the petitioners motion to server her motion may be through publication to modify restraining order.
DONE IN OPEN COURT this 12th day of July, 2019.
/s/Hon. Elizabeth Tutsch
Presented by: Phillis Ledezma
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 13, 20 and 27, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.