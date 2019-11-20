IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

NO: 02-3-21-8

ORDER TO SERVE BY PUBLICATION

Phillis Ledezma

vs.

Guillermo Ledezma

THIS MATTER HAVING COME ON for hearing before the undersigned judge/commissioner of the above-entitled court, it is hereby OR­DERED THAT: The petitioner moved to serve by publication her motion is granted.

Service of the petitioners motion to server her motion may be through publication to modify restraining or­der.

DONE IN OPEN COURT this 12th day of July, 2019.

/s/Hon. Elizabeth Tutsch

Presented by: Phillis Ledezma

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

November 13, 20 and 27, 2019

