IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA

Case No.: 19-4-00507-39

NOTICE OF VACANCY AND OF SUCCESSOR NOTICE AGENT

Nonprobate Estate

of

JOHN P. REIHS,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of (1) the resignation of GREGORY L. REIHS as the Notice Agent of the above nonprobate estate and trustee of The Reihs Living Trust, which resignation was filed with the Court on December 11, 2019; and (2) the succession in the above nonprobate estate of TIMOTHY J. REIHS as the Successor Notice Agent, and as the Successor Trustee under Section 3.03(a) of The Reihs Living Trust.

The Nonprobate Notice to Creditors was published with the Sunnyside Sun, a legal publication in Yakima County, Washington, on October 2, 2019, October 9, 2019, and October 16, 2019. This Notice shall be published with the Sunnyside Sun for two consecutive weeks with the date of the first publication being January 15, 2020.

DATED this 18th day of December 2019.

TIMOTHY J. REIHS

Presented by:

HALVERSON NORTHWEST LAW GROUP, P.C.

By:ROBERT N. FABER, WSBA #29376

Attorney for Personal Representative

910 Franklin Ave., Ste. 1,

P.O. Box 210

Sunnyside, WA 98944

Telephone: (509)837-5302

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

January 15 and 22, 2020

