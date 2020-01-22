IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA
Case No.: 19-4-00507-39
NOTICE OF VACANCY AND OF SUCCESSOR NOTICE AGENT
Nonprobate Estate
of
JOHN P. REIHS,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of (1) the resignation of GREGORY L. REIHS as the Notice Agent of the above nonprobate estate and trustee of The Reihs Living Trust, which resignation was filed with the Court on December 11, 2019; and (2) the succession in the above nonprobate estate of TIMOTHY J. REIHS as the Successor Notice Agent, and as the Successor Trustee under Section 3.03(a) of The Reihs Living Trust.
The Nonprobate Notice to Creditors was published with the Sunnyside Sun, a legal publication in Yakima County, Washington, on October 2, 2019, October 9, 2019, and October 16, 2019. This Notice shall be published with the Sunnyside Sun for two consecutive weeks with the date of the first publication being January 15, 2020.
DATED this 18th day of December 2019.
TIMOTHY J. REIHS
Presented by:
HALVERSON NORTHWEST LAW GROUP, P.C.
By:ROBERT N. FABER, WSBA #29376
Attorney for Personal Representative
910 Franklin Ave., Ste. 1,
P.O. Box 210
Sunnyside, WA 98944
Telephone: (509)837-5302
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
January 15 and 22, 2020
