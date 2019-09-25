IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA

NO. 1920342139

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (Quiet Title)

REYNALDO MANJARREZ,

Petitioner,

V

THE SUSSEX GROUP, et al,

Also all other persons or parties un­known claiming any right, title, es­tate, lien, or interest in the real es­tate described in the complaint herein.

Respondents.

TO: THE SUSSEX GROUP, et al AND Also all other persons or par­ties unknown claiming any right, ti­tle, estate, lien, OR INTEREST IN YAKIMA COUNTY TAX PARCEL 21102112478, FURTHER DE­SCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN:

You are hereby summoned to ap­pear within sixty days after the date of first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days of Septem­ber 25, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Com­plaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff at P.O. 269 Sunnyside, WA 98944. In case of your failure to do so, judg­ment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of this court. Such ac­tion is to quiet title and to extinguish Respondents interest in the real property legally described in the Complaint.

DATED this 13th day of September, 2019.

/s/DOUGLAS K. GARRISON, WSBA #30857

Attorney for Petitioner

GARRISON LAW OFFICES, P.S.

516 South 7th St

P.O. Box 269

Sunnyside, WA 98944

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

September 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2019

