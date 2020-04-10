IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF YAKIMA

Case No. 2020045239

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES

AND BANDS OF THE YAKAMA

NATION acting through the YAKA-­

MA NATION CREDIT ENTER-­

PRISE,

Plaintiff,

v.

DONDEE DAWES, a deceased in-­

dividual; THE ESTATE OF DOND-­

EE DAWES; UNKNOWN HEIRS

OR PARTIES IN INTEREST OF

THE ESTATE OF DONDEE

DAWES; CLAYTON DAWES, an in-­

dividual; the marital community of

CLAYTON DAWES & JANE DOE

DAWES, husband and wife; TEN-­

ANTS OR PARTIES IN POSSES-­

SION OF THE PREMISES located

at 680 Cheyne Rd., Zillah, WA

98953; & UNKNOWN HEIRS OF

THE ESTATE OF DONDEE

DAWES THAT MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE PREMISES lo-­

cated at 680 Cheyne Rd., Zillah,

WA 98953,

Defendants.

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFEN-­

DANTS:

DONDEE DAWES, a deceased in-­

dividual;

THE ESTATE OF DONDEE

DAWES;

UNKNOWN HEIRS OR PARTIES

IN INTEREST OF THE ESTATE

OF DONDEE DAWES;

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ES-­

TATE OF DONDEE DAWES THAT

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN

THE PREMISES located at 680

Cheyne Rd., Zillah, WA 98953

All other defendants named above

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED

to appear within sixty (60) days after

the date of the first publication of

this Summons, to-wit, within sixty

(60) days after the 8th day of April,

2020, and defend the above-entitled

action in the above-entitled Court,

and answer the complaint of the

plaintiff and serve a copy of your

answer upon the undersigned attor-­

neys for plaintiff at their office below

stated; and in case of your failure so

to do, judgment will be rendered

against you according to the de-­

mand of the complaint, which has

been filed with the Clerk of said

Court. The object of said complaint

is one for collection of a debt and

foreclosure of a mortgage.

DATED this 31st day of March,

2020.

/s/ Joshua J. Busey Joshua J. Bu-­

sey (WSBA 34312)

Bailey & Busey PLLC

Counsel for Plaintiff

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

April 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6 and 13,

2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.