IN THE SUPERIOR COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA
Case No. 2020045239
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES
AND BANDS OF THE YAKAMA
NATION acting through the YAKA-
MA NATION CREDIT ENTER-
PRISE,
Plaintiff,
v.
DONDEE DAWES, a deceased in-
dividual; THE ESTATE OF DOND-
EE DAWES; UNKNOWN HEIRS
OR PARTIES IN INTEREST OF
THE ESTATE OF DONDEE
DAWES; CLAYTON DAWES, an in-
dividual; the marital community of
CLAYTON DAWES & JANE DOE
DAWES, husband and wife; TEN-
ANTS OR PARTIES IN POSSES-
SION OF THE PREMISES located
at 680 Cheyne Rd., Zillah, WA
98953; & UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
THE ESTATE OF DONDEE
DAWES THAT MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE PREMISES lo-
cated at 680 Cheyne Rd., Zillah,
WA 98953,
Defendants.
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFEN-
DANTS:
DONDEE DAWES, a deceased in-
dividual;
THE ESTATE OF DONDEE
DAWES;
UNKNOWN HEIRS OR PARTIES
IN INTEREST OF THE ESTATE
OF DONDEE DAWES;
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ES-
TATE OF DONDEE DAWES THAT
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN
THE PREMISES located at 680
Cheyne Rd., Zillah, WA 98953
All other defendants named above
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED
to appear within sixty (60) days after
the date of the first publication of
this Summons, to-wit, within sixty
(60) days after the 8th day of April,
2020, and defend the above-entitled
action in the above-entitled Court,
and answer the complaint of the
plaintiff and serve a copy of your
answer upon the undersigned attor-
neys for plaintiff at their office below
stated; and in case of your failure so
to do, judgment will be rendered
against you according to the de-
mand of the complaint, which has
been filed with the Clerk of said
Court. The object of said complaint
is one for collection of a debt and
foreclosure of a mortgage.
DATED this 31st day of March,
2020.
/s/ Joshua J. Busey Joshua J. Bu-
sey (WSBA 34312)
Bailey & Busey PLLC
Counsel for Plaintiff
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6 and 13,
2020
