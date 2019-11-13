IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 17-2-02174-39
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, N.D.,
Plaintiff,
v.
THE ESTATE OF VERDIENE G. STAFFORD AKA VERDIENE EVELYN STAFFORD; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, AND ASSIGNEES OF VERDIENE G. STAFFORD AKA VERDIENE EVELYN STAFFORD; LINDA HOLLIBOUGH; SHERLYN WILLIAMS; RONALD DARNELL STAFFORD; RICHARD STAFFORD; RANDALL STAFFORD; STATE OF WASHINGTON; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1012 PLEASANT AVENUE, YAKIMA, WA 98902
Defendant.
TO: Defendant(s), THE ESTATE OF VERDIENE G. STAFFORD; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
THE EAST 1/2 OF LOT 1, BLOCK 1, CAPITOL HILL GARDEN TRACTS NUMBER 2, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME “C” OF PLATS, PAGE 39, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
SITUATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
Tax Parcel No. 181325-24487
and commonly known as: 1012 Pleasant Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902.
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 13th day of
December, 2019
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $158,228.09 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 22nd day of October, 2019.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF
WASHINGTON
BY:/s/Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 30, November 6, 13 and 20, 2019
