IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
Plaintiff, No. 16-2-02384-39
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
vs.
JOYCE A. FURMAN; UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF PETER T. FURMAN SR., DECEASED; STEPHANIE JO BLEHM; KENNETH ALFRED FURMAN; DEANNA MARIE FURMAN; PETER THOMAS FURMAN, JR.; DOES 1-10 INCLUSIVE; UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY; PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY; PARTIES CLAIMING A RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS OR PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), JOYCE A FURMAN; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the under-signed Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
THE EASTERLY 122 FEET OF THE WESTERLY 722 FEET MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES FROM THE WESTERLY LINE THEREOF OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY: THAT PORTION OF THE SOUTH HALF OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 12 NORTH, RANGE 19, E.W.M., LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF PRIMARY STATE HIGHWAY NO. 3 AND NORTHERLY OF THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF THE SUNNYSIDE CANAL AND EASTERLY OF A LINE DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 3, WHICH POINT IS 2,348 FEET EAST OF AND MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 27; THENCE SOUTH 13 DEGREES 27’ WEST 382 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE SUNNYSIDE CANAL.SITUATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
Tax Parcel No. 191227-43010
and commonly known as: 1930 Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato, WA 98951
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 25th day of October 2019
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $111,204.95 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 23rd day of August 2019.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 28, September 4, 11 and 18, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.