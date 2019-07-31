IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 13-2-04236-2

SHERIFF’S NOTICE TO JUDG­MENT DEBTOR OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIA-­TION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCES-­SOR IN INTEREST TO WILMING­TON TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERI­CA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET INVESTMENT LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SE­RIES 2005-1,

Plaintiff

vs.

ESTATE OF CARL PLUMB, DE­CEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CARL PLUMB, DE­CEASED; GEORGIA A. PLUMB; JOSHUA C. PLUMB; KAMERON F. PLUMB; THE WORD CHURCH; CITIBANK, N.A., ALSO ALL PER­SONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendants,

TO: Defendant(s), THE ESTATE OF CARL PLUMB, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVI­SEES OF CARL PLUMB, DE­CEASED; GEORGIA A. PLUMB; JOSHUA C. PLUMB; KAMERON F. PLUMB, et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the under­signed Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-en­titled action. The property to be sold includes the real property, which is legally described as follows:

LOT 10, BLOCK 7, THE UPLANDS, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME “O” OF PLATS, PAGE 28, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHING­TON. SITUATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHING­TON.

APN/Parcel No. 181321-11409 and commonly known as: 4902 Richey Rd, Yakima, WA 98908.

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 20th day of Sep­tember, 2019

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $553,737.69 which amount does not include costs and fees before the sale date together with interest thereon at 7.26000% per annum from and after the 1st day of July, 2016, whereas the said Judgment is an Order of Sale, for the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.

If this sale is not pursuant to a judg­ment of foreclosure of a mortgage or a statutory lien, the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County has been informed that there is not sufficient personal property to satisfy the judgment amount. The judgment debtors should contact the Sheriff of Yakima County immediately if they do have sufficient personal property.

This property is subject to:

1. A redemption period of eight months which will expire at 4:30 p.m. on the 20th day of May 2020.

The judgment debtor or debtors, or any of them, may redeem the above described property at any time up to the end of the redemption period by paying the amount bid at the Sher­iff’s sale plus additional costs, tax­es, assessments, certain other amounts, fees and interest. If you are interested in redeeming the property, contact the undersigned Sheriff at the address stated below to determine the exact amount nec­essary to redeem.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: IF THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS DO NOT RE­DEEM THE PROPERTY BY 4:30 P.M. ON THE 20TH DAY OF MAY 2020, THE END OF THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, THE PURCHASER AT THE SHERIFF’S SALE WILL BECOME THE OWN­ER AND MAY EVICT THE OCCUPANT FROM THE PROPERTY UNLESS THE OCCUPANT IS A TENANT HOLDING UNDER AN UN­EXPIRED LEASE. IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IS OCCUPIED AS A PRINCI­PAL RESIDENCE BY THE JUDGEMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS AT THE TIME OF SALE, HE, SHE, THEY, OR ANY OF THEM MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, IF ANY, WITHOUT PAYMENT OF ANY RENT OR OCCU­PANCY FEE. THE JUDGE­MENT DEBTOR MAY ALSO HAVE A RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING ANY REDEMPTION PERIOD IF THE PROPERTY IS USED FOR FARMING OR IF THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD UNDER A MORTGAGE THAT SO PROVIDES.

DATED this 26th day of July, 2019.

ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 South 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 31, August 7, 14 and 21, 2019

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.