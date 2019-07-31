IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 13-2-04236-2
SHERIFF’S NOTICE TO JUDGMENT DEBTOR OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIA-TION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCES-SOR IN INTEREST TO WILMINGTON TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET INVESTMENT LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-1,
Plaintiff
vs.
ESTATE OF CARL PLUMB, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CARL PLUMB, DECEASED; GEORGIA A. PLUMB; JOSHUA C. PLUMB; KAMERON F. PLUMB; THE WORD CHURCH; CITIBANK, N.A., ALSO ALL PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,
Defendants,
TO: Defendant(s), THE ESTATE OF CARL PLUMB, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CARL PLUMB, DECEASED; GEORGIA A. PLUMB; JOSHUA C. PLUMB; KAMERON F. PLUMB, et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property, which is legally described as follows:
LOT 10, BLOCK 7, THE UPLANDS, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME “O” OF PLATS, PAGE 28, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
APN/Parcel No. 181321-11409 and commonly known as: 4902 Richey Rd, Yakima, WA 98908.
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 20th day of September, 2019
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $553,737.69 which amount does not include costs and fees before the sale date together with interest thereon at 7.26000% per annum from and after the 1st day of July, 2016, whereas the said Judgment is an Order of Sale, for the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.
If this sale is not pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure of a mortgage or a statutory lien, the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County has been informed that there is not sufficient personal property to satisfy the judgment amount. The judgment debtors should contact the Sheriff of Yakima County immediately if they do have sufficient personal property.
This property is subject to:
1. A redemption period of eight months which will expire at 4:30 p.m. on the 20th day of May 2020.
The judgment debtor or debtors, or any of them, may redeem the above described property at any time up to the end of the redemption period by paying the amount bid at the Sheriff’s sale plus additional costs, taxes, assessments, certain other amounts, fees and interest. If you are interested in redeeming the property, contact the undersigned Sheriff at the address stated below to determine the exact amount necessary to redeem.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: IF THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS DO NOT REDEEM THE PROPERTY BY 4:30 P.M. ON THE 20TH DAY OF MAY 2020, THE END OF THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, THE PURCHASER AT THE SHERIFF’S SALE WILL BECOME THE OWNER AND MAY EVICT THE OCCUPANT FROM THE PROPERTY UNLESS THE OCCUPANT IS A TENANT HOLDING UNDER AN UNEXPIRED LEASE. IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IS OCCUPIED AS A PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE BY THE JUDGEMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS AT THE TIME OF SALE, HE, SHE, THEY, OR ANY OF THEM MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, IF ANY, WITHOUT PAYMENT OF ANY RENT OR OCCUPANCY FEE. THE JUDGEMENT DEBTOR MAY ALSO HAVE A RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING ANY REDEMPTION PERIOD IF THE PROPERTY IS USED FOR FARMING OR IF THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD UNDER A MORTGAGE THAT SO PROVIDES.
DATED this 26th day of July, 2019.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 South 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
July 31, August 7, 14 and 21, 2019
