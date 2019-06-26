IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,
No. 18-2-01154-39
Plaintiff,
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DOROTHY M. COHU; CATHY ROGINSKI; JULIE SHRIVER; LINDA BENZEL; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DOROTHY M. COHU; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the under-signed Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
That portion of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 23, Township 9, Range 23, East, W.M., Yakima County, Washington, described as follows:
Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Section 23;
thence North 00°00’00” reference bearing along the West line of said subdivision 548.61 feet;
thence North 90°00’ East 190.11 feet;
thence North 47°45’35” East 439.77 feet;
thence North 60°18’32” East 129.20 feet;
thence South 45°45’35” East 74.43 feet to a point on the Westerly line of the Plat of Carriage Square, as
recorded in Volume U of Plats, Page 23, records of said county,
thence Southwesterly along said West line of plate to a point on the South line of the Southwest 1/4 of the
Southwest 1/4 of said Section 23;
thence Westerly along said line to the point of beginning;
EXCEPT the West 40.00 feet thereof for road;
AND EXCEPT portion thereof described as follows:
Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Section 23;
thence North 0°00’00” East reference bearing along the West line of said section 385.00 feet, to the point of beginning of said line;
thence North 90°00’ East to the East line of that certain tract conveyed by Ralph V. Hartman to Floyd E.
Biglow by deed dated January 21, 1946 and recorded in Volume 412 of Deeds, Page 39, under Auditor’s
File No. 1112585, records of said county;
thence Southerly along East line of said last-mentioned tract to a point directly East of the point of beginning.
Thence West to the point of beginning.
Tax Parcel No. 230923-33005
and commonly known as: 1017 S Euclid Road, Grandview, WA 98930
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 2nd day of August, 2019
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $181,319.51 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 14th day of June, 2019.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: CarriAnn M. Ross, Records Manager
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2019
