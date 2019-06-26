IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,

No. 18-2-01154-39

Plaintiff,

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DE­VISEES OF DOROTHY M. COHU; CATHY ROGINSKI; JULIE SHRIV­ER; LINDA BENZEL; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DE­VELOPMENT; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DOR­OTHY M. COHU; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the under-­signed Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-en­titled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

That portion of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 23, Township 9, Range 23, East, W.M., Yakima County, Washington, de­scribed as follows:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Section 23;

thence North 00°00’00” reference bearing along the West line of said subdivision 548.61 feet;

thence North 90°00’ East 190.11 feet;

thence North 47°45’35” East 439.77 feet;

thence North 60°18’32” East 129.20 feet;

thence South 45°45’35” East 74.43 feet to a point on the Westerly line of the Plat of Carriage Square, as

recorded in Volume U of Plats, Page 23, records of said county,

thence Southwesterly along said West line of plate to a point on the South line of the Southwest 1/4 of the

Southwest 1/4 of said Section 23;

thence Westerly along said line to the point of beginning;

EXCEPT the West 40.00 feet there­of for road;

AND EXCEPT portion thereof de­scribed as follows:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Section 23;

thence North 0°00’00” East refer­ence bearing along the West line of said section 385.00 feet, to the point of beginning of said line;

thence North 90°00’ East to the East line of that certain tract con­veyed by Ralph V. Hartman to Floyd E.

Biglow by deed dated January 21, 1946 and recorded in Volume 412 of Deeds, Page 39, under Auditor’s

File No. 1112585, records of said county;

thence Southerly along East line of said last-mentioned tract to a point directly East of the point of begin­ning.

Thence West to the point of beginning.

Tax Parcel No. 230923-33005

and commonly known as: 1017 S Euclid Road, Grandview, WA 98930

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 2nd day of August, 2019

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $181,319.51 which does not in­clude costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 14th day of June, 2019.

ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: CarriAnn M. Ross, Records Manager

Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2019

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.